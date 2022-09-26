BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well.
The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including:
- John Stanky
- Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett
- Chris Ruble
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- Aaron Kelly of American Idol fame
- RICK K. Road Trip
- The Mahoney Brothers
- The Tom Randy Band
- The Nashville Music Company
- The Avalons
- Into the Spin
- Bat Out of Hell PA, a tribute to Meat Loaf
- Uptown Band
- Dancer Karen Gronsky
- Muck Dogs
- Reminiscence
With the exception of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, all concerts listed are free.
Additionally, the Bloomsburg Fair will be hosting banjo and fiddle contests on the Free Stage.
For more details, and dates of the events, visit the Bloomsburg Fair website.