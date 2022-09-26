BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well.

The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including:

John Stanky

Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett

Chris Ruble

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Aaron Kelly of American Idol fame

RICK K. Road Trip

The Mahoney Brothers

The Tom Randy Band

The Nashville Music Company

The Avalons

Into the Spin

Bat Out of Hell PA, a tribute to Meat Loaf

Uptown Band

Dancer Karen Gronsky

Muck Dogs

Reminiscence

With the exception of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, all concerts listed are free.

Additionally, the Bloomsburg Fair will be hosting banjo and fiddle contests on the Free Stage.

For more details, and dates of the events, visit the Bloomsburg Fair website.