BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg block party is taking place Saturday, for the first time in two years due to COVID.

The university is not affiliated with the block party, but they still put mitigation efforts in place. Those living in the residence halls are limited to one visitor per student for the nights of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A professional security firm will help with guest regulations and front door security.

There will be a large police presence downtown as well as ‘watch for pedestrians’ signs out.

Eyewitness News spoke to university officials who tell us a good majority of people cited downtown participating in block parties are usually visiting from out of town and aren’t students.

“Students need to be safe and know that the choices that they make tomorrow during Block Party could come back to haunt them for many years to come because if they’re looking for certain jobs, those activities and those criminal records that could follow them for many years to come,” stated Tom McGuire, director of communication at Bloomsburg University.

University officials say students have the option to participate in its annual ‘Husky Paw-Looza’ event on campus with free food and activities.