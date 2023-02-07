BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University has announced they will test their emergency notification system Wednesday morning.

The university said in a media release that on February 8, they will test their emergency notification and siren system at 9:45 a.m.

Faculty, staff and students will receive text messages and emails as part of the test.

On the Bloomsburg University campus the sirens are located at Elwell Hall, McCormick Center for Human Services and Nelson Field House.