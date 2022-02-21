Blood drive hosts black-owned business pop-up market

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local event to highlight locally black-owned businesses also emphasized health for minorities.

More than 20 black-owned businesses participated, Saturday, in a pop-up market at Miller-Keystone Blood Center near Pittston.

Vendors and customers were encouraged to donate blood to help offset a national blood shortage. The event was held to address blood needed for such conditions as Sickle Cell Anemia which is most prevalent among the African American population.

“I felt the need to recognize and honor local black businesses and minority-owned businesses and also to help collect blood from different ethnic groups, minorities to help us diversify our blood supply,” explained Kathy Rowinski, Account Manager, Miller-Keystone Blood Center

“We’re helping out the blood bank because they’re short on blood right now, so all the vendors really had to do was donate some blood to help save lives and that’s what we’re here for today,” said Brock Vieney, vendor.

Items raffled off support the annual Black-Owned Business Expo. It’s scheduled for the last weekend of this August at Mohegan Sun Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre.