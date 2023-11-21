WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A blood drive was held in Luzerne County Tuesday honoring the life of an influential community member.

People came out to Wilkes University to donate blood with the American Red Cross.

The blood drive was held in memory of “DJ Mo” Michael Onley. He was a well-known local DJ, peace activist, and a member of the Wilkes University radio station.

Onley was gunned down outside of Outsiders Bar on October 13, 2013.

“This is keeping his memory alive because it’s giving back to the community, and it’s like saving lives because blood is needed to save lives,” said DJ Mo’s Mother Najada Pilgrim

Pilgrim created the Onley Foundation after Michael and her other son were both killed by gun violence.