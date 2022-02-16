Blood drive honors cancer survivor, urging donations as shortage rises

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is banding together for a local cancer survivor. The blood at the Kingston Armory to honor Lori Russell’s fight.

“It was an immediate diagnosis that landed her in the hospital for 28 days straight with an intense chemotherapy treatment,” said Nikki Wilkes, Russell’s daughter.





Since September Lori Russell has been fighting acute myeloid leukemia cancer of the bone marrow and blood that progresses rapidly without treatment.

During her battle, Russell needed multiple blood transfusions. But because of the national blood shortage her daughter, Nikki Wilkes says her’s mother’s platelet count had to be at an extremely low level in order to receive the transfusions.

“My mom could not have survived without those blood transfusions that she needed they are they were the pieces of the puzzle that helped her continue,” explained Wilkes.

Known in the back mountain community simply as “Ms. Lori” a longtime child caregiver. She’s now in remission, awaiting a bone marrow transplant. Her cancer battle and connection to the community inspired a blood drive.





“I wouldn’t be here donating blood if it wasn’t for Ms. Nikki organizing this,” said Ted Oberg.

Ted Oberg stopped by the Kingston Armory Tuesday afternoon to donate blood. He said he felt impacted to give since his children went to Ms. Lori’s daycare.

“I’m just glad I can help them and show my support to them and help anyone else that needs any blood,” explained Oberg.

“The ability to save up to 3 lives with one donation is amazing,” said Wilkes.

Dozens stopped by to donate. From first-time donors to more frequent and everyone in between.

“When I worked in an office I donated blood all the time like a couple of times a year and I haven’t done it in a while so it was sort of a good incentive to get back doing it,” stated Martha Wells.





To learn more about how you can help lessen the blood shortage crisis head over to the American Red Cross website for resources.