Blood drive held in honor of mother who passed away from cancer

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A family is honoring a lost loved one who passed away from a battle with colon cancer by hosting a ‘Get Up and Give’ blood drive. Eyewitness News has the story of Mollie Conway and the impact she left on her family and her community.

“She was always the perfect community person, always helping each other… if there’s anything i can do to help, I’d like to be there… especially if it’s for her,” said Samantha Maloney, Mollie Conway’s niece.

Mollie Conway was a mother, a wife, a sister, and a friend who loved life and everything it had to offer.

On June 24, 2014, at the age of 50, she lost her battle with stage four colon cancer, leaving behind her husband and seven children.

Today, her family is stronger than ever and is honoring her with a “Get Up and Give” blood drive at La Buona Vita in Dunmore.

Before Mollie passed, she heard voices saying “get up.” And that’s where the family got the name for the blood drive “get up and give.”

“Helping people by sharing her journey and inspiring people to get up and fight… that’s kind of what I wanted to do today by giving blood… as this is a way to allow people the chance to give back like my mother would’ve,” said Maddie Conway, Mollie’s daughter.

Maddie told Mollie’s sister in-law, Mari, that since her mom was always willing to help people, even as she was struggling with colon cancer, she felt a blood drive would be the best way to do so.

“Maddie contacted all of us and there was a group of ten of us and we’ve been texting for the last three months due to the COVID and it’s just heartwarming to see how people come together for a good cause,” said Mari.

A turnout that was completely booked from the opening time at 11 a-m to 4 p-m Friday.

Jody Maloney, another sister in-law of Mollie, told Eyewitness News just how strong of a person Mollie was.

“She heard a voice and she said, ‘i got to get up and fight this. I got to get up and fight this for my family’ she was quite the fighter,” said Jody.

“Her message of getting up meant so much to me because it showed her perseverance and her ability to really, even in the darkest of times, to really get up and fight for herself and fight for other people,” said Maddie.

There will be two more blood drives to honor Mollie.

1.) Tuesday June 9…. 12pm-5pm at Best Western Plus (820 Northern Blvd-Clarks Summit)



2.) Thursday June 11… 2pm-7pm at St. Ann Maronite Church (1320 Price St-Scranton)



Due to social distancing, people must schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org. Use sponsor code: Mollie Conway.