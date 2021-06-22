Blood drive, health clinic held at Carbondale Public Library

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — What started out as a Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale Public Library ended up becoming something much more.

The library brought together Geisinger as well as the Area Health Education Center (AHEC) to provide the public with vital health information. Meanwhile Delta Medix was there administering 35 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Library officials tell Eyewitness News the public needs to remain vigilant in taking care of all aspects of our health, in a time where we are focused on COVID. They hope the mini health fair was another great resource for the community.

“The library wants to be more than just a place where people come for the usual resources, the books, the movies. We want them to realize that we are a place to meet all of their needs, health included,” said Stephanie Spaid, Assistant to the Director Carbondale Public Library.

Those that showed up were also able to register for the Carbondale Public Library’s upcoming food pantry happening Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library.