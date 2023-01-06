PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Miller-Keystone Blood Center near Pittston is sounding the alarm.

Like many other blood donation centers in the area, it is experiencing severe blood shortages.

Typically, it aims to have a five to seven day blood supply reserve but lately their supply has been running day to day.

Miller-Keystone is a major supplier of blood to 32 hospitals in Eastern PA including Geisinger, Lehigh Valley Health Network, and St. Luke’s Hospital.

