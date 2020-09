WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An abandoned building in the Diamond City is coming down.





The current project on Race and Walnut streets is just one of many projects the Wilkes-Barre Citizen Blight Committee has taken on this year.

Neighbors say they’re relieved to see the building finally come down. It caught fire in 2019.

Reporter Julie Dunphy spoke to Mayor George Brown about future projects to clean up the city. That full story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.