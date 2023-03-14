WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Blaze Pizza has announced they’re celebrating Pi Day with discount pizzas on March 14.

Blaze Pizza announced they are having their one-day Pi Day event and their pizza will be $3.14.

Pi Day is on March 14, written as 3/14 in date form in the U.S. Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter correlating it to circle pizza pies. The diameter is the distance from edge to edge, and the circumference is the distance around the circle.

After many years of studying Pi, it has been determined that Pi is 3.14 and it will always be the same for any circle of any size.

Blaze Pizza is celebrating this one-day-a-year event at select locations by pricing their pizza at $3.14 for in-restaurant orders only. Limit one pie per customer.

For more information you can visit Blaze Pizza’s website.