WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A blanket and warm clothes drive was held in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

The drive was held at Church on the Square in Wilkes-Barre to assist those less fortunate.

Mission BBQ provided food for the event which was served after a church service.

