Blakeslee Square in flames, fire chief says it’s at a total loss

BLAKESLEE, TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battle fire as a building was fully engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.





According to Troy Counterman, the Tobyhanna Township Fire Chief, the call came in of a structure fire around 5 a.m. when passersby saw the building in flames.

Counterman says video cameras showed signs of a fire to an area called the Blakeslee Squares that contains commercial business inside. It took over an hour and 12 tankers using a local water source to put out the fire.

The building is at a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tobyhanna Army Department, Coolbaugh Township, Albrightsville, Thornhurst, State Police Fire Marshall, and Pocono Mountain Police Department assisted.