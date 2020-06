BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Turkey Hill employee in Blakely has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the store to close for a several days in efforts to sanitize the establishment.

The store located at 311 Main Street said that it closed on Wednesday evening. An industrial cleaning crew is now cleaning and sanitizing the store so that it can re-open in a few days.

All team members have been contacted to follow CDC recommended guidelines.