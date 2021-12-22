Blakely Police looking for stolen check-cashing suspect

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a woman who they say cashed a stolen check and used a stolen driver’s license.

On December 10 a car in South Abington Township was reported as being broken into. From the car, police say a check was stolen.

A resident of Hazle Township reported that on December 13 their car was broken into and missing was their driver’s license and Fidelity bank card.

Police say that on December 14 a female is suspected to have tried to cash the stolen check using a stolen driver’s license and bank card.







According to police on the day of the break-ins, the suspect used a silver Chrysler Pacifica. The vehicle was an Enterprise rental and was returned on December 13 to Enterprise in Lehighton.

An individual, who is not in the car at the time of the check cashing, then rented a maroon Chrysler Pacifica from the same Enterprise in Lehighton, which was used on the day they cashed the stolen check.

Blakely Police are attempting to identify the female driver of the vehicle. Anyone with any information are asked to contact police at (570)383-3346, or (570)342-9111.