PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Blakely Police Department is asking the local community to help in identifying two individuals in Lackawanna County.

The Blakely Police Department said on Monday, October 2 around 1:00 p.m., two people, a man and a woman, entered Gerrity’s Ace Hardware on Main Street in Peckville and left with items they didn’t pay for.

386330490_730483529122721_629898103964883001_n
Courtesy of the Blakely Police Department
386342933_730483602456047_2635694965713635423_n
Courtesy of the Blakely Police Department
370041989_730483619122712_2425573275592698071_n
Courtesy of the Blakely Police Department
385874829_730483532456054_2441774121096946686_n
Courtesy of the Blakely Police Department

If anyone can identify the two people, contact the Blakely Police Department at (570) 383-3346 or the non-emergency number (570)342-9111.