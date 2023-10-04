PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Blakely Police Department is asking the local community to help in identifying two individuals in Lackawanna County.

The Blakely Police Department said on Monday, October 2 around 1:00 p.m., two people, a man and a woman, entered Gerrity’s Ace Hardware on Main Street in Peckville and left with items they didn’t pay for.

Courtesy of the Blakely Police Department

Courtesy of the Blakely Police Department Courtesy of the Blakely Police Department

If anyone can identify the two people, contact the Blakely Police Department at (570) 383-3346 or the non-emergency number (570)342-9111.