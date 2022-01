BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A $120,000 state grant has been awarded to the Heritage Trail Authority for crosswalk safety improvements along the trail in Blakely.

There is currently limited signage with no marking on Depot Street.





The grant money will help pay for the signage, digital flashing pedestrian lights, green crosswalk zones and more.

