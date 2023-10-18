HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Blake Shelton will launch the second run of his “Back To The Honky Tonk” tour this February right here in the Midstate.

The show, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on February 22 at the GIANT Center, will be first of 17 tour dates. Shelton will be joined by 8-time chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts.

Tickets for the Hershey show will be available for purchase via exclusive fan presale beginning Tuesday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 26, at 10 p.m. local time.

The tickets can be purchased online www.hersheyentertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The first leg of Shelton’s “Back To The Honky Tonk” tour ran in February and March 2023. The Hershey performance will be Shelton’s second time bringing the tour to Pennsylvania, following his performance in Pittsburgh during the first run.

More information including a full list of tour dates is available at www.blakeshelton.com.

The tour will also make stops in major cities including Portland, Glendale, Milwaukee and more.