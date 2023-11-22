LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The day before Thanksgiving has been dubbed ‘Blackout Wednesday’ or ‘Drinksgiving.’

While many people view the day as a celebration officials say it’s a day that quickly turns deadly, with people getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Not only is the Thanksgiving holiday one of the busiest times on the road… it’s also one of the most dangerous.

According to data from PennDOT in 2022 there were nearly 400 alcohol-related crashes between the day before Thanksgiving, the holiday itself, and the day after. with the Wednesday before Thanksgiving at the top of the list.

“There is no reason in 2023 why anyone should drive drunk… it is one hundred percent preventable,” said Jasen Harlen the CEO of Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Service.

On Wednesday Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services held a ribbon cutting in Hanover Township to mark the beginning of its slow on-the-bottle enjoy the road campaign otherwise known as sober.

The campaign is designed to increase awareness about the tragic consequences of drinking and driving.

“Why we kick it off today is because it’s Blackout Wednesday. and a lot of people go out drinking because they don’t have to go to work tomorrow. they’re not the ones responsible for getting the Thanksgiving dinner together,” explained Stefanie Wolownik the prevention education specialist at Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services

According to data from PennDOT in 2022 there were 141 alcohol-related crashes the day before Thanksgiving.

“And the most people that die or are in alcohol-related crashes during that time during this Thanksgiving time are the 26-30 year olds,” added Wolownik.

The campaign runs through the holiday season and ends at the beginning of January. It kicks off on the date with the most sobering statistics.

“As we know unfortunately a lot of people tend to get behind the wheel and drink and drive tonight. our goal is to educate. make sure people are aware of the different avenues that exist out there now,” said Harlen.

Avenues like Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare services.

“We all have families we all have loved ones. let’s not hurt each other let’s not cause damage to somebody whether it be mentally or physically whatever it might be. it is one thousand percent preventable,” continued Harlen.

While this season is a time of celebration it’s also a time to stay safe and smart. If you plan on drinking have a game plan whether it be an Uber or a sober designated driver on the road.