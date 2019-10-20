“Black Ties for White Coats” gala held at Mount Airy

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local medical school held it’s 11th annual black tie gala with one purpose, making sure medical school is an available option for all.

The 11th annual ‘Black Ties for White Coats’ gala was held at the mount airy casino and resort

Hundreds gathered for the event as the evening included a silent auction, music food and more.

100% of the gala’s proceeds fund scholarships for students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to pursue medical school

Last year’s gala raised over $400,000 and this year, Geisinger is hoping to raise over half a million to ensure opportunities for everyone.

Medical school graduates across the nation face hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt-

Geisinger officials say many times this impacts a student’s decision to follow their dream

Geisinger also gave out four awards in dedication, innovation and a new founder’s award.

