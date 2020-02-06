“Black Scranton Project” returns

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Black Scranton Project is back for a second year in downtown Scranton.

The pop-up exhibit centers on the African-American experience in Scranton which dates back to the 19th century.









This year, Black Scranton Project moved from The Marketplace at Steamtown to its new location: AFA Gallery on Lackawanna Avenue.

Black Scranton Project founder and Scranton native Glynis Johns says some of the exhibit items are carry-overs from last year so as to keep the message consistent.

One of the new additions expands on the life of renowned 20th century powerlifter turned author James “Chimsey” Williams who before his death wrote a book detailing the history of Scranton’s black community.

Also new are some paintings from artist and Black Scranton Project Creative Director Travis Prince.

