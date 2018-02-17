“Black Panther” hits the big screen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – For some Marvel fans – the movie “Black Panther” exceeded expections.

“It’s something different, you never hear of the character. So, I wasn’t sure if it would hold up to the traditional,” said victoria Polkowski who saw the film.

For those who haven’t seen the film yet, they made sure to lock those tickets down before they sell out at Cinemark 20 in Moosic.

“I heard it’s a great film. There is a lot of hype behind it and it’s just going to be uplifting,” said Jason Cox.

Black Panther has generated excitement across the country because this is the first black superhero in mainstream comics to hit the big screen as a lead character, and he’s surrounded by black warriors. The Black Panther is king of a fictional African nation called Wakanda, one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. While America has seen black superheros on the big screen before, experts say this film is unique.

“I think it’s interesting that he’s not American. He is from Africa, he’s an african. So you’re seeing a perspective outside the country,” said Chuck Rowles, the owner of Rubber Mallet Comics.

Rowles says hes started getting calls from customers interested in Black Panther comics.

“It’s not simply a movie. It’s a cultural force,” said Dr. Evene Estwick, a professor of Communication Studies at Wilkes University. She says the film is empowering to black people who might be used to seeing blacks play the role of criminals or victims.



“With this, you see black people in power, you see black people making decisions and running their own country. You see the possibilities and I think that’s important for young black children,” said Estwick.