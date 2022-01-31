Black History Month: Soul Food

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Black History Month is a time to celebrate African American heritage, and using food you can learn a lot about history, tradition and ethnicity.

The President and Vice President of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP joined Eyewitness News Reporter Nicole Rogers to talk about the importance of the month and why it is celebrated. Jimel Calliste, President of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP said that Black History Month is a time to celebrate the communities achievements and is a time to reflect and look toward the future.

A great way to celebrate an ethnicity or culture is with food. Monday morning Calliste made a classic dish, chicken and waffles. Using vanilla-bean honey, cinnamon sugar, and marinated chicken Calliste showed how you can use food to teach others about culture and traditions.

Melissa Rivers, Wilkes-Barre NAACP Vice President, also joined Nicole and Calliste in the kitchen and whipped up some grits and salmon cakes. Rivers also owns NEPA MR Lounge, a soul food restaurant in Plymouth and said that the restaurant gives comfort to people from her culture and it’s a place for people to come in and enjoy the food.