Black fly spraying underway in Luzerne County

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A helicopter was seen treating the Susquehanna River for black flies today. Black flies, also known as gnats, have been a big problem in parts of our area this year.

If you saw a red helicopter along the Susquehanna River this morning, it was spraying a bacterial larvicide. The last treatment was in May, but the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) scheduled another spray after an uptick of calls.

“Large number of complaints, I mean we had over 1,000 complaints last week just in northeast Pennsylvania alone,” said Colleen Connolly with the Department of Environmental Protection.

As warmer weather returns, so do black flies—a pest that can bother people outdoors, especially around rivers and streams.

“They are not the house flies, those are a little bit bigger. You see them, you know them when you swat them. The gnats, they are just tiny. They fly fast. They fly into your eyes, up your nose, in your ears,” said Connolly.

After noticing an increase this season, the DEP is taking steps to control black flies in a safe and effective way through its annual black fly suppression program.

On Wednesday, a helicopter sprayed VectoBac SC along the Susquehanna River from Bradford to Luzerne County.

“Otherwise knowN as BTI, it’s an organic component. It’s actually found bacteria in soil and it’s got a milk chocolate, chocolate milk type of texture,” said Connolly.

A resident who rides his bicycle daily along the Susquehanna River says he sees a difference after the black flies are sprayed.

“I’ve seen them periodically do what they are doing. I think it’s a big help. I think it does keep the gnats down,” said Michael Butera from Exeter.

The DEP decides where they spray through monitoring.

“We monitor the adult population. We look to see where the trends are, where we get the most amount of complaints, how much of a nuisance they are,” said Colleen Connolly.

“And I noticed this year, I was telling everybody as soon as the weather started getting warm, it was a horrendous problem. It was worse this year than it’s been in a long time,” said Michael Butera.

The DEP says the gnat population is growing around the Susquehanna River primarily because the water is getting cleaner.

“Black flies over the years have tended to breed or been drawn toward improving waterways and the Susquehanna River is improving,” said Connolly.

Unfortunately, black flies are just a part of summer, but the DEP is working across the state to ensure that they’re not a total buzzkill during your outdoor activities. If you have a black fly problem in your area, you can submit an online complaint to the DEP here.