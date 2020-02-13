Black Creek Township changes recycling center rules

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Black Creek Township supervisors are implementing some new policies for use of their recycling center after the cost of misuse and dumping on non-recyclables continued to stack up.

In a meeting last Thursday, township supervisors agreed on only allowing residents of Black Creek and Sugarloaf townships to use the recycling center. In the past, residents of other townships have been allowed to use the center as the township was able to sell the recyclable material. According to township supervisor Rick Davis, that had to come to an end because the township now pays a fee for the removal of recyclables.

They say cameras have been installed around the center to discourage illegal dumping. Those responsible will be subject to prosecution and fined up to $500 in accordance to littering laws.