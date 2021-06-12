Black bear poses for camera in Pike County

DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Black bear was spotted near a woman’s home in Pike County on Friday afternoon.

The bear appears to be looking at the photographer, Janice Wells Annuziata, who estimates to be about 20 feet away.

Photo taken by Janice Wells Annuziata

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the black bear’s vision is poor compared to their acute smell, so it may not actually see the photographer.

They say that black bears are often seen with a white “V” mark on their chest and are usually over 4-7 feet in length.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission exclaims that bears are most active from dusk to dawn, but it’s not rare to see a bear during the day by themselves as daily and seasonal movement is affected by food availability, breeding activities and human disturbances.

The game commission estimates 18,000 bears in PA in largely forested areas. They also say that the population trend is closely monitored annually and the bear population has the potential to further increase causing more bear and human interaction.