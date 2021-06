LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A bear in Monroe County got its leafy green fix for dinner Tuesday evening.



Courtesy: Jessica

Jessica sent photos in from Long Pond of a black bear, sitting down for a nice meal. She says the bear walked right out in front of her and her family, then grabbed a few bites of leaves off the lower hanging branches.

