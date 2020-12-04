Black and Gold Today Digital Edition- Week 13

News
Posted: / Updated:

It’s Week 13 of Black and Gold Today Digital Edition, and hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski recap the week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, a game originally scheduled for Sunday and was rescheduled two more times before finally taking place on Wednesday.

The guys take a look back at the 19 to 14 victory against the Ravens and discuss their takeaways from the game.

It’s a short turnaround for the Black and Gold as the Steelers face off at home against the Washington Football Team. Jay, Mike, and Kent preview the Monday evening game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos