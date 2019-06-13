Bishops Vote to Create Catholic Sex Abuse Hotline

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) U-S Catholic Bishops vote to create a new National Sex-Abuse Hotline.

The hotline would field allegations that bishops committed abuse or covered it up.

It is run by an independent entity.

The hotline would take complaints by telephone and through an online link.

Some bishops say they want the hotline to begin operating as soon as quickly as they can.

