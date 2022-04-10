SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Diocese of Scranton is celebrating Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week began with Bishop Joseph Bambera blessing the palms.

Many then walked to Saint Peter’s Cathedral for a mass, where hundreds of parishioners were blessed by Bishop Bambera.

“Trust and believe that in the midst of all of the suffering that has been weighed upon our world that there is light and hope and promise through the resurrection of Jesus,” said Bishop Bambera.

The annual ‘Chrism Mass’ will be held Tuesday, and it will be the first time since the start of the pandemic that all priests, deacons, and parishioners will be able to gather at the same time for mass.