Bird killed with brick during altercation in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Hazleton men are charged after, police say, they were attempting to stab one another.

Saturday evening around 8:00, police were called to the 200 block of East Mine Street in Hazleton for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived on the scene they say they found 24-year-old Dionys Ramirez and 35-year-old Jorge Arias-Moya, both of Hazleton, involved in a fight. Police say the fight took a turn when both men pulled knives out.

According to police, Ramirez killed Arias-Moya’s bird with a brick during the fight.

Both Ramiez and Arias-Moya have been charged with simple assault and Ramirez is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.