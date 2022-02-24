Bipartisan support in Pa. for tough sanctions on Russia

(WHTM) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has managed to bring Republicans and Democrats together in the United States. Pennsylvania’s senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey are calling Putin a brutal dictator who must be stopped.

Both lawmakers also support the harsh sanctions on Russia and see them as a way to show the world that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“We have to be determined to exact a price because of what he’s doing. We stand united with the Ukrainian people,” Casey said.

“I think we have to show Putin that we’re not kidding around this is going to be devastating to your economy,” Toomey said.

Toomey says don’t dismiss economic sanctions. The United States has the power to cripple Russia financially because it controls the flow of dollars, which is the most accepted universal currency.