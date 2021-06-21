Officials tour plant in Scranton that produces materials for military use

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A high-level tour Monday at a local plant that produces materials for the military.

Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Jesse Salazar along with Congressman Matt Cartwright, and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti got a look at the Noble Biomaterials industrial plant in Scranton’s south side.

The company produces silver-based advanced material used by the U.S. military. The special visit is to see what needs to be done to prevent shortages in providing essential material.

“Over the next year we are looking at how we make sure that our supply chains are resilient and we are looking to make sure that the American people don’t face any supply chain shortages,” said Salazar.

“Ramping up defense production, now that’s what he’s all about! Making sure there are no bottlenecks, making sure we are not excessively dependent or reliant on foreign sources,” said Cartwright.

Officials say the tour will also help give a better understanding of the challenges manufacturing facilities face in providing products for the us government.