Binghamton woman sentenced for sharing another person’s intimate images

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Heather Brofcak, 30, of Binghamton was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of unlawful dissemination of intimate image, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police, a victim in Tuscarora Township reported Brofcak was sending him harassing text messages and sharing sexually explicit videos of the two with a third party without the victim’s consent.

The Trooper reviewed a video sent via Facebook Messenger and “numerous other harassing messages” sent by Brofack over several weeks.

Brofcak was previously facing multiple counts of harassment for “lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words, language, drawings or caricatures.”