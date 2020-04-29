‘Billtown’ sisters start online newspaper during pandemic

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) School may be out for the rest of the year, but some little ones are still putting in the work.



Two sisters in Lycoming County have created a new hobby that keeps them busy in quarantine.

Ava and Elaina Girton recently started their own newspaper during the coronavirus pandemic and they hope it makes a difference in kids lives all across the world.

11-year-old Ava and 8-year-old Elaina are two sisters from Williamsport who have decided to use their time wisely, since school is closed for the semester.

Ava Girton, a 5th grader at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School explains, “it started as a project to practice writing while we were waiting for school to kick back in.”

The two sisters in the Williamsport Area School District came up with “The Outsider” their own newspaper they’ve been publishing for the past couple of weeks.

Elaina Girton, a 3rd grader at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School tells us, “it’s been really fun just to be able to write down everything we see and give it to… let people see that.”

Both girls have been busy at work filling up contents of the paper with everything from…

“Well we feature a section with international interviews with children from around the world. And then there are a couple of stories and there’s a games and puzzles section and then fun facts,” Ava tells us.

Kerri Girton, Ava and Elaina’s mother supports the venture. “From the imagination stage all the way through to seeing it written down they can do it and they have the skills and the education they can pull from all their different subjects that they’ve learned and the ways they incorporate them into the final product at the end.”

The goal is to uplift other children amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cause everyone’s saying it’s all bad but it’s really not just that. It will help people see the bright side of the quarantine and even just life because there’s always good things in life,” Elaina added.

Ava and Elaina both tell me this is a project they plan on continuing, even post pandemic.

The Outsider is shared on Facebook, and there’s an email list for those who aren’t on social media.

There are also a few copies that are printed out.

If you’d like to subscribe to The Outsider, you can send an email to outsidersubscription@gmail.com.