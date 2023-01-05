WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The family of a 36-year-old woman who’s been reported missing in Wilkes-Barre is begging the community for answers. Now, thanks to a local non-profit, billboards in Luzerne County are sharing their plea for help.

The billboard on Carey Avenue is one of two in Wilkes-Barre sharing the face of Bryanna Cooper-Rosendo, who hasn’t been seen or heard from by her family since May of 2021.

Bryanna’s aunt says she struggled for the majority of her adult life with substance abuse but she has never gone missing for this long. She says Bryanna had a vibrant personality and always reached out to her two sons up until her disappearance.

Nearly one year ago the Wilkes-Barre Police Department got involved and put a call out on social media requesting any information on Bryanna’s whereabouts.

Her family says with the help of a non-profit they placed two billboards one on Carey Avenue and another on Spring Street strategically in the areas she was known to frequent. Her aunt tells Eyewitness News they just want her back.

“Please contact Officer Conmy with any kind of information that may lead to us finding her. We just want to bring her home, either way, we want to bring her home,” said Bryanna’s aunt, Bonnie Long.

If you have seen Bryanna or know of her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Department.