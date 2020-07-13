Billboard spreads awareness for cold case

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The nearly two decade long search for a missing 22-year-old woman is continuing with the public efforts of her family.

Phylicia Thomas, from the Sweet Valley area of Luzerne County, disappeared in February of 2004. Her family believes she was murdered.

Now, a billboard, on Route 11 in the West Nanticoke area of Plymouth Township, is their latest effort to find out what happened to her.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick will have more tonight on Eyewitness News.

