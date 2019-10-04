Bill Terlecky, Former Red Barons General Manager Has Passed Away

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Amsterdam Mohawks of New York have announced the passing of Bill Terlecky. Terlecky was their former General Manager.

Terlecky was the driving force behind baseball in Northeastern PA in 1989. He was the first General Manager of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders released this statement on Terlecky’s passing.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about Bill’s passing. His impact on the Northeast Pennsylvania community, and certainly the baseball community as a whole, was evident. His guidance helped baseball in its return to this area and brought the 1995 Triple-A All-Star Game here. It is truly rare to find someone as dedicated to the game as Bill was and for as long as he was. He will certainly be missed by friends and fans.” Katie Beekman, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders General Manager

