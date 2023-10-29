(WHTM) — A proposed bill would make a day in April as “Knoebels Amusement Resort Day in Pennsylvania.”

The proposal, which is from State Representative Robert Leadbeter (R-Columbia), Joanne Stehr (R-Schuykill, Northumberland), and Michael Stender (R- Northumberland, Montour), would recognize April 28, 2023, as “Knoebels Amusement Resort Day in Pennsylvania.”

The memorandum states that despite the park experiencing devastating flooding six times within the past 50 years, the park has come back better than ever and continues to serve 1.4 million guests that visit each year.

Knoebels Amusement Resort is the country’s largest free-admission amusement park, which also hosts free parking, free entertainment, and free picnic areas.