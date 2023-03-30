EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton woman whose son died in a distracted driving crash is one step closer to having hand-held devices banned while driving in Pennsylvania.

Eileen Miller appeared in Harrisburg just last month promoting Senate Bill 37.

On Thursday, the bill was officially introduced in the Senate Chambers.

Miller’s 21-year-old son, Paul, was killed in 2010 by a distracted tractor-trailer driver.

Miller tells Eyewitness News she hopes the proposed legislation moves to the Senate Transportation Committee in April during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.