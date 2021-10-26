Bill in memory of Scranton fallen officer passes final consideration

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bill centered around a Scranton officer who died on duty received bipartisan support on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Senate Bill 814 passed its third and final consideration on the Senate floor with a vote of 36-14.

The bill is for fallen Officer John Wilding who was wounded on duty while chasing after suspects who left a crime scene to avoid being arrested. As a result of his injuries sustained during the foot chase, Officer Wilding died in July 2015.

The bill introduced earlier last year by Senator John Yudichak and Senator Marty Flynn would make it a crime to flee from police officers attempting to lawfully place them under arrest.

Recently, there was also language added in that would protect police animals if they are harmed while a suspect is evading arrest.