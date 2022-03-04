Bill brings justice to Marine Corps veterans exposed to contaminated water

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Bringing justice to marine veterans, their families, and many others is the focus of a bill passed in Washington.

A congressman from Northeastern Pennsylvania held a news conference to discuss the bill and those who would benefit from it.

This bill is about compensation for victims exposed to contaminated tap water at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. The exposures likely increased the risk of many health threats, including cancers.

“I’ve been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, bone cancer, and I’ve also had another brain tumor,” said Gerry McNamara.

Gerry McNamara has quite the story to share, which he did Friday morning during a news conference outside Congressman Matt Cartwright’s Office.

The Marine Corps veteran was stationed at Camp LeJeune in 1967 for just three months when he was exposed to toxic water. Since then, he has battled cancer five times.

“It’s disappointing. I recovered from the wounds from combat in Vietnam. I’m doing well with those. What I’m suffering from is my time at camp LeJeune in North Carolina. Something that is quite the irony when you think about it,” explained McNamara.

Veterans like McNamara, their family members, and civilian workers are now one step closer to getting the financial compensation they say they deserve.

The Camp LeJeune justice act would benefit anyone exposed to water at the marine base affected from the 1950s to 1980s.

“There’s a lot of people across this country across multiple generations. They got poisoned by the well water at Camp LeJeune and it’s an injustice that has gone on long enough. And it’s time for us to fix it,” stated Matt Cartwright.

Cartwright co-introduced the house bill last march since legal recourse for victims was never an option. Many veterans say they shouldn’t have had to fight this long and this hard for it.

“What gets me is the people that knew that this would affect these people. They let so many people die and their families what they went through while they were dying, and it could have been stopped,” said Jim Kuchwara.

The bill now goes to the senate. If approved and becomes law, those who suffered from on-base water contamination could pursue lawsuits for their illnesses.