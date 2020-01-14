Biking Around Lackawanna and Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) More and more cities in Pennsylvania are seeing an increase in bicycle traffic. That’s why two local counties are attempting to make improvements for those who ride. Eyewitness News reporter, Anja Whitehead, spoke with cyclists in Scranton on their thoughts.

In Scranton more people have been picking up bicycling around the city.

To accommodate the increased number of people on bikes, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties are planning meetings to be a more welcoming community to cyclists.

“I think it’s a great idea to be honest with you. I mean it’s easier to get around.” Said cyclist Lionel Cochran of Scranton.

Bikers in downtown Scranton area, say it’s more efficient.

“It’s easier to get from spot to spot in Scranton. It just makes more sense. You need a car to go further distances of course. But to go from East Scranton to West Scranton will do just fine.”

Many who do bike through Lackawanna County, like Joseph Murphy from Scranton, tell Eyewitness News, there’s more that could be done for their safety.

“Putting bike lanes I know like New York and Philadelphia have them and bigger cities yeah.”

Brandon Giles of Scranton agrees.

“There’s more and more bicycles every day riding down here so I feel like we’re starting to pick up more as a city so we should add bicycle lanes and that to be safer.”

But overall it could improve the local economy and the ecosystem.

“Do you think that riding a bike will help the environment? Yeah. I go on the bus, take bus, then ride my bike and come back.”

“I think the ozone could use the help. The more people that ride a bike it would definitely help out.” Said Murphy.

That meeting will be tonight at 5pm, at the Lackawanna Heritage Valley and there will be another meeting next week in Wilkes-Barre.