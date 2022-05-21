WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local biker group rallied and revved their engines Saturday in support of a bullied Lycoming County child.

Suited up and smiling, 12-year-old Stephen LaBarge took his first motorcycle ride Saturday afternoon in Williamsport.

“It was really fun, it was really fast, I liked the air blowing in my face,” said Stephen LaBarge, Williamsport.

A very different experience from the one the Curtain Intermediate School sixth-grader had in February. While walking home from school one day, he was jumped and badly beaten up by other kids.

“It was one of the worst days of my life. I had to answer a cellphone call that said Dad, come get me, they hurt me. And I had to take all of my other kids with me to go find him,” said William LaBarge, Stephen’s Dad.

William LaBarge says Stephen has been a victim of bullying for years, which is why his parents scheduled this revved-up ride.

“I just wanted him to know that there is support out in the community that is willing to back him on whatever he needs in life,” said Jennifer LaBarge, Stephen’s Mom.

Northumberland County-based North Central Bikers is committed to empowering kids all across the region who are going through tough times.

“This is a huge privilege and an honor to be able to do this. I mean, it makes these kids smile from ear to ear, from the time we show up to the time we leave, and then it also has a lasting impact that goes on forever,” said Chad Benner, President, North Central Bikers

“I really appreciate this and this is really fun. Thank you everybody who’s seeing this, and I hope everyone has a good day,” said Stephen LaBarge, Williamsport.

All members of the North Central PA Biker Group Have State and Federal clearances to work with children.