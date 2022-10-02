WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bikers are helping bring attention to a problem surrounding roughly one in 20 criminal cases.

“When you go to jail wrongfully, you lose everything,” said Termaine Hicks.

Hicks served nearly two decades for a wrongful conviction.

The Philadelphia man was among dozens of people gathered Sunday outside the Luzerne County Courthouse for a Wrongful Conviction Awareness Rally.

Hicks was wrongly convicted of a 2001 rape, and freed from prison in 2020.

“Men that’s coming home from the prison have nothing that are exonerated. They go back out to their families who continue the hardship of supporting them as they did when they were in prison for a crime they did not commit. So, yeah, it needs to change and we need people to get involved. Period,” Hicks explained.

Pennsylvania Bikers for Justice sponsored the Wrongful Conviction Day Rally in Wilkes-Barre.