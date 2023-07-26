RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man driving a motorcycle has been severely injured after being struck by a bear on Interstate 81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 near Rice Township when a bear entered the roadway from the woods.

Police say the bear struck the driver causing him to spin out of control and fall off the bike.

The driver, a 67-year-old man from Shavertown, was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital for serious injury. There is no word on his current condition.