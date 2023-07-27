RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner confirms a man struck by a bear while driving a motorcycle on Interstate 81 has died.

According to Coroner Jill Matthews, 67-year-old Frank Castrignano, of Shavertown, died after crashing his motorcycle when a bear struck him in Rice Township.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. on I-81 and state police responded to the scene.

The coroner’s office is not releasing information on the exact nature of the incident at this time.