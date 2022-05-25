LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cross-country bike ride of college students has a goal, to raise money for cancer research.

The Illini 4000 is a non-profit bicycling team from the University of Illinois. They pedaled from New Jersey Wednesday and stopped at the Lehighton Outdoor Center in Carbon County to stay the night at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The group has been doing the ride for 14 years and one biker Eyewitness News spoke to says the cause hits close to home.







“Cancer has affected me a lot. A lot of family members and friends have died from cancer and all of those deaths could’ve possibly been prevented if they were able to be diagnosed earlier,” said Sam Corley, Illini400 biker.

The bikers are on day two of 75 but say they’ve already raised more than $100,000.