WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Luzerne County thousands turned out for a Memorial Day Parade in West Pittston.

It came with all the Memorial Day traditions, bands, first responders, the local American Legion, and little leaguers marching through the community.

Through all the pomp and circumstance, many made sure the true meaning of the day was not forgotten.

“I had 2 kids in the service over in Afghanistan and my dad was an Army man. It means so much to me knowing that my kids, thank god they came home safe, but they lost friends and a lot of injured people too. So for all the service people, it’s just wonderful to see all these people come out to honor them,” said Bernadette Oliver, West Pittston.

This parade started on Linden Street in West Pittston and made its way to Exeter.