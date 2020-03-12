Big Ten Tournament canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WBRE/WYOU) – The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament has been canceled. The decision to cancel is due to concerns surrounding coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The Big Ten Conference announced that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately, according to a statement.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”